The Franklin County Health Department has announced events for flu, monkeypox, COVID-19 and other vaccines.

All vaccination events take place at the clinic, 100 Glenns Creek Road.

091422 Britainy Beshear

First Lady Britainy Beshear receives her COVID-19 booster vaccine Sept. 14 at the Capitol. (Tom Latek | Kentucky Today)

