A change in law means some changes in tax rates for the Franklin County Health Department, but the bottom line is the new tax rate will save residents money.

In a special-called meeting Monday of the Franklin County Board of Health, the board passed the compensating tax rate of 0.070 per $100.

Franklin County Health Department logo.jpg

