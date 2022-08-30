A change in law means some changes in tax rates for the Franklin County Health Department, but the bottom line is the new tax rate will save residents money.
In a special-called meeting Monday of the Franklin County Board of Health, the board passed the compensating tax rate of 0.070 per $100.
That’s down from 0.0725, which has been the tax rate used by the health department for the past several years.
“The Kentucky Health Department Association has just gotten final word on this law in early August,” FCHD Executive Director Judy Mattingly told the board.
KRS 65A.010 states that health departments are special purpose governmental entities (SPGE), and KRS 65A.110 says the compensating rate shall apply to all SPGE.
KRS 212.760, which stated health departments were not subject to the compensating tax rate, was repealed in 2020.
“In all my readings of this, we are now subject to KRS 65A.110 that requires us to take the compensating tax rate or to hold public hearings if we want to take up to 4% greater than the compensating tax rate,” Mattingly said.
“There has been much, much confusion about this among local health departments.”
For fiscal year 2023, the taxing district proposed budget for July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, total revenue was $3,353,373 at a 0.0725 tax rate based on the 2021 tax assessment.
Using the compensating tax rate of 0.070 based on the 2022 tax assessment, the health department’s total revenue would be $3,492,497.
Those revenue totals are before liabilities are taken out.
“Any time you reduce the tax rate and bring in more money, that’s an amen,” said Huston Wells, board member and county judge-executive.
“With this short notice and us not having time to hold a public hearing if we did need more than the compensating rate, that’s what I would ask for today is we simply approve the compensating tax rate and next year we’ll be much more prepared for all of this,” Mattingly said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.