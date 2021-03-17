One of seven different entities that tax property owners, the Franklin County Health Department Board of Health opted Monday to keep the rate the same as it has been for the past three years — 7.25 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
“We all want to call it a percent but it’s not really a percent,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly explained.
The other entities that collect funds on county property tax bills are the state, county, schools, extension office, conservation district and library. City of Frankfort residents pay property taxes to city government.
The last time the health department board raised the rate was in 2018, when the retirement rate was threatening to nearly double the employer contribution rate for pensions.
House Bill 1 passed during the 2019 Special Session and House Bill 352 passed during the 2020 Regular Session reduced the employer contribution rate for KERS quasi-governmental agencies, including the local health department, keeping the rate at 49.47% for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
“We have been very fortunate that (the legislature) froze it at that,” Mattingly said. “We have been told our retirement will not be frozen this year and we know the only reason we stayed at 49.47% this year is because of the pandemic.”
She added that both the Kentucky Health Department Association and the Public Health Association are advocating for the state to provide more retirement and assistance to cover costs and recommended that the board keep the current 7.25 tax rate.
“There’s so much uncertainty with what is happening in the General Assembly with the budget right now, so I support keeping the tax rate the same,” said board member Richard Tanner, who made a motion to that effect.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells said that the health department will bring in more money despite keeping the same rate because of property valuation reassessments currently being conducted by the Property Valuation Administrator’s office.
The board unanimously passed the 7.25 tax rate. It will now go to the Kentucky Department of Public Health and fiscal court for approval.
In other business, the Board of Health reelected officers for the year with Dr. Charles Bradshaw continuing as chair; Dr. Arba Kenner as vice chair; and Dr. Paula Hoover as treasurer.
