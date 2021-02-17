021721 COVID map.jpg

The Franklin County Health Department has canceled its COVID-19 vaccine events scheduled for Thursday and Friday because of inclement weather.

Those who were scheduled for vaccines will be notified by phone, text and email of their new appointment date and time.

FCHD reported 22 new cases of COVID Wednesday, bringing Franklin County’s total to 3,515 cases since the pandemic began in March.

There are 114 active cases, 93 in the community and 21 associated with schools (K-12 and college students and staff), and 3,361 county residents have recovered from the virus. There are no active cases in the county’s long-term care facilities.

Nineteen Franklin Countians are currently hospitalized with COVID, and one patient is in the ICU.

Franklin County stayed in the orange zone Wednesday, and its number dropped to 17.7, the county’s average daily cases per 100,000 population on the state’s current incidence rate map. The map can be found at the state website kycovid19.ky.gov.

As of Monday, FCHD had administered 4,543 vaccines, 3,088 first doses and 1,455 boost doses.

