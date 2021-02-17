The Franklin County Health Department has canceled its COVID-19 vaccine events scheduled for Thursday and Friday because of inclement weather.
Those who were scheduled for vaccines will be notified by phone, text and email of their new appointment date and time.
FCHD reported 22 new cases of COVID Wednesday, bringing Franklin County’s total to 3,515 cases since the pandemic began in March.
There are 114 active cases, 93 in the community and 21 associated with schools (K-12 and college students and staff), and 3,361 county residents have recovered from the virus. There are no active cases in the county’s long-term care facilities.
Nineteen Franklin Countians are currently hospitalized with COVID, and one patient is in the ICU.
Franklin County stayed in the orange zone Wednesday, and its number dropped to 17.7, the county’s average daily cases per 100,000 population on the state’s current incidence rate map. The map can be found at the state website kycovid19.ky.gov.
As of Monday, FCHD had administered 4,543 vaccines, 3,088 first doses and 1,455 boost doses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.