The Franklin County Health Department was closed Tuesday and has canceled Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic due to inclement weather.
“We hope everyone stays home — safe and warm,” said FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker. “Those who were scheduled (for Wednesday) have been rescheduled for next week.”
Despite being closed the health department confirmed nine new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of active cases to 116.
A total of 3,493 Franklin Countians have contracted the virus since the pandemic began in March, and 40 have died while positive with COVID-19.
The county remained in the orange zone on the state’s incidence rate map with a seven-day new coronavirus case average of 22.1 per 100,000 population.
The health department has not administered COVID vaccinations this week due to the weather.
“We hope to be back vaccinating this week but will only open our clinic if is safe for our staff and those participating in the clinics,” Parker added.
To date, FCHD has administered a total of 4,543 vaccination doses, including 4,088 initial doses and 1,455 second doses.
