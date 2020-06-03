A person in their 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility has died due to COVID-19 complications in Franklin County.
This is the first reported COVID-19 related death in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Health Department confirmed the patient died on Wednesday.
The person had recently tested positive and was hospitalized for COVID-19. They were also a contact of an earlier confirmed case.
The FCHD did not share the exact age and gender of the patient on Wednesday. The name of the long-term care facility was also not provided. Weekly stats on Franklin County’s cases will now be released on Fridays, according to a statement from the department. Those stats will include age, sex, hospitalization rates, long-term care facility resident and health care worker data and more.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time. We want to continue to urge Franklin County to work to protect each other during the pandemic, especially the most vulnerable populations.” said FCHD Director Judy Mattingly. “We encourage everyone to be a good neighbor and follow social distancing and mask guidelines when in public to help mitigate the spread of the virus, it is still here and as witnessed today could be deadly.”
On Tuesday, Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation, at 117 Old Soldiers Lane, reported 18 positive cases of COVID-19 among residents in the facility.
The State Journal contacted Frankfort Care on Wednesday for an update on positive cases and to ask if there have been any deaths at the facility.
“We continue to work with the local, state and federal entities following all reporting guidelines for COVID-19,” said Frankfort Care spokesperson Ashley German. “To protect the privacy of our residents and their families, we will not be releasing any additional details at this time. Like you, we grieve the loss of any life taken by this disease. While we understand that COVID-19 disproportionately affects vulnerable populations like those we care for, that does not lessen the grief for their families and loved ones.”
Bradford Square Care and Rehabilitation Center at 1040 U.S. 127 South, does not have an active case of COVID-19 in its facility, but they did have one positive case on April 23 that has since recovered, according to spokesperson Lori Mayer.
As of Wednesday, there are 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County with 46 of those cases active and 21 patients who have recovered.
“We mourn the loss of our community’s first death related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Frankfort Mayor Bill May. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family. We are with you. We will continue to work together to stop the spread of this virus.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells also issued a statement on the news.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Franklin County resident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Wells said. “This reminds us that the disease is still prevalent and to please continue to practice all safety measures to remain healthy.”
Although Kentucky is reopening, the FCHD encourages everyone to continue to wear cloth masks in public, practice social distancing and frequent hand-washing, disinfect surfaces often and stay home if you’re sick.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, vomiting, body aches, chills, extreme tiredness and/or sudden loss of taste and smell. Those symptoms typically appear five to seven days after exposure.
The Franklin County Health Department will host a free drive-thru testing event by appointment only on Thursday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Health Center on East-West Connector. Registration for this event is now open at fchd.org
