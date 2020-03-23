A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Franklin County, according to a press release from the Franklin County Health Department.
The patient is a 39-year-old male. According to FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker, he is recovering at home.
Franklin County’s first case of COVID-19, a 61-year-old female, was confirmed on Wednesday. Parker said she is still receiving medical care, but her condition is improving.
As of Monday morning, there are 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. So far, three people have died from the highly contagious respiratory virus — including a male in neighboring Anderson County.
According to the release, the FCHD is working with the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Frankfort Regional Medical Center and Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management to identify and interview everyone who may have come in contact with the infected person.
“FCHD’s number one priority at this time is keeping Franklin County healthy and containing the spread of the disease,” said Judy Mattingly, director of FCHD. “We are continuing to collaborate with Frankfort’s health care providers and local and state officials to implement the latest guidelines recommended by KDPH and Governor Beshear to mitigate the spread throughout Franklin County and to keep the community’s risk exposure low.”
FCHD is advising people to stay home and practice social distancing; avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue; wash hands frequently with water and soap for at least 20 seconds; and disinfect frequently used objects and surfaces often.
According to the release, individuals who have been in close contact with those diagnosed with COVID-19, will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms in the coming days.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 includes a fever, dry cough and shortness of breath.
“We are all saddened to hear of another case of COVID19,” Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said. “We send our thoughts to the family. This is evidence of the seriousness of the virus. Please follow the CDC guidelines and safety precautions that are given to us.”
Frankfort Mayor Bill may also encouraged others to follow safety precautions.
“Today, it was confirmed that we have a second patient in our community who has tested positive for COVID-19,” May said. “As I have previously said, we knew it was a matter of time that we would see more people who would test positive for COVID-19. We want the patient and the patient's family to know that we are praying for a complete and quick recovery.
“We are going to see more cases like this as community transmission becomes more common. We want everyone to be prepared and vigilant, not alarmed. It is extremely important that everyone follow the guidelines of social distancing, stay home if you can, wash your hands often, don't touch your face, cough into your elbow. We are taking the same decisive steps in every case to shut transmission down: isolate and test each suspected case, trace close contacts and isolate and test them as well. Our public health team will continue to monitor this situation closely and keep us up to date on any changes.”
