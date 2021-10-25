102621.COVID graphic.jpg

Editor's note: The headline of this story was updated at 8:06 a.m. on Oct. 26 to indicate 51% of this year's COVID cases in Franklin County have been in unvaccinated residents.

The Franklin County Health Department is working to determine the vaccination status of positive COVID-19 cases.

“As we have transitioned to sending letters to those who are positive, it has become a challenge to determine vaccination status on positive residents without looking them up individually in the immunization registry,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “However, we have a report we have been able to run to help with this project and are still cleaning up the data.”

In data that covers January to the present, Parker said 51% of COVID cases are unvaccinated (that number does not include children not eligible for a COVID vaccine), 11% are fully vaccinated and 25% of the cases are unknown.

“The unknown cases are part of the data we are cleaning up to confirm vaccination status,” Parker said. “This data is still strongly suggesting vaccines work.”

The health department on Monday reported an increase of 51 positive COVID cases since its report on Thursday. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 6,978 since the pandemic began in March 2020. There are 134 active cases in the county at this time.

“We have to stop transmission until we can build our immunity wall,” Parker said. “Masks reduce transmission. Vaccines reduce transmission. And we have the tool, in ample supply, to build a protective wall for our most vulnerable. We just have to do it.”

Anyone interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine should call health department at 502-564-7647.

“Daily testing is still available, and we are grateful for Gravity Diagnostics, Mako testing, and Apex Emergentology for being available daily in our community providing everyone an opportunity for free COVID-19 testing,” Parker said.

For information about testing, visit fchd.org and click on COVID-19 testing.

