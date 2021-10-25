The Franklin County Health Department is working to determine the vaccination status of positive COVID-19 cases.
“As we have transitioned to sending letters to those who are positive, it has become a challenge to determine vaccination status on positive residents without looking them up individually in the immunization registry,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “However, we have a report we have been able to run to help with this project and are still cleaning up the data.”
In data that covers January to the present, Parker said 51% of COVID cases are unvaccinated (that number does not include children not eligible for a COVID vaccine), 11% are fully vaccinated and 25% of the cases are unknown.
“The unknown cases are part of the data we are cleaning up to confirm vaccination status,” Parker said. “This data is still strongly suggesting vaccines work.”
The health department on Monday reported an increase of 51 positive COVID cases since its report on Thursday. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 6,978 since the pandemic began in March 2020. There are 134 active cases in the county at this time.
“We have to stop transmission until we can build our immunity wall,” Parker said. “Masks reduce transmission. Vaccines reduce transmission. And we have the tool, in ample supply, to build a protective wall for our most vulnerable. We just have to do it.”
Anyone interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine should call health department at 502-564-7647.
“Daily testing is still available, and we are grateful for Gravity Diagnostics, Mako testing, and Apex Emergentology for being available daily in our community providing everyone an opportunity for free COVID-19 testing,” Parker said.
For information about testing, visit fchd.org and click on COVID-19 testing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.