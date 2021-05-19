Between the two vaccination events it held Wednesday the Franklin County Health Department provided 74 COVID vaccinations.

051921 COVID numbers

FCHD has eclipsed the 12,000-mark in total vaccinations administered with 12,068 — including 4,792 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,496 Johnson & Johnson single-doses; and 59 Pfizer first doses.

There are 25 active COVID-19 cases currently.

A total of 3,955 county residents have ever tested positive for the virus with 3,869 of those patients recovered. Sixty-one Franklin Countians have died.

