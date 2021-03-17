FCHD

Franklin County Health Department staff were busy Wednesday administering nearly 450 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We provided 446 shots of hope today in Franklin County,” said Brittany Parker, deputy director. “Today was a prime dose clinic for Tiers 1A, 1B and 1C.”

In total, FCHD has administered 8,327 vaccination doses — including 4,526 first doses, 3,052 second doses and 749 Johnson & Johnson Janssen single doses.

The health department also announced five new coronavirus cases Wednesday. Twenty-six COVID-19 cases are active in the county with 21 in the general population and five in schools.

Franklin County has an incidence rate of 9.8 based on a seven-day average of new daily COVID cases per 100,000 population, according to the state’s COVID website, which was last updated Tuesday.

A total of 3,676 Franklin Countians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Of that number, 3,610 have recovered and 40 have died while positive for the virus.

FCHD is conducting free COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays. To register for an appointment, go to fchd.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription