Are you a parent of a 12- to 15-year-old interested in vaccinating your child?

If so, the Franklin County Health Department wants to know.

FCHD is seeking input from parents on whether they would take advantage of a COVID-19 vaccination event.

The health department is gauging interest in a clinic that would offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine within the next two weeks.

To take the survey, visit www.fchd.org/pfizer

FCHD also announced that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to quarantine after exposure to a COVID-19 victim.

The health department confirmed nine new coronavirus cases Wednesday. The number of active cases is 34 — 24 in the general population and 10 in schools.

Since the pandemic began 14 months ago, 3,936 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the virus. Of that number, 3,841 have recovered and 61 have died.

 

