The Franklin County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine events scheduled for Friday and April 16.

Friday’s event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and on April 16 vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m.-noon.

Appointments are open to Tier 1C, which includes anyone age 50 or older, anyone age 16 or older with medical or behavioral health conditions per the CDC that are or might be at increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease and all essential workers.

Appointments are required for vaccines and can be made at www.fchd.org/FCJJ. Those needing assistance scheduling an appointment should call 502-564-7647.

In a vaccine report updated on April 1, the health department stated it has given 10,148 vaccines — 4,666 Moderna first doses, 4,008 Moderna second doses and 1,474 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

There have been 3,748 confirmed cases of COVID in Franklin County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Franklin County has 25 active COVID cases in the general community and six associated with schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

Seven Franklin Countians are now hospitalized with the virus, and none of them are in the ICU.

A total of 29 cases have been confirmed in the county this month. 

