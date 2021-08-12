081221 COVID vaccine event

The Franklin County Health Department has two COVID-19 vaccine events this weekend as cases continue to rise in the county.

The health department will be at the Summer Concert Series today on Broadway from 5-7 p.m., and on Saturday FCHD will be at the Juniper Hill Aquatic Center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available for people ages 12 and older at both events. There will be free admission at the aquatic center for those who receive a vaccine.

The county has 76 new confirmed cases of COVID since its last report on Monday and has now had 4,507 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Active cases have increased from 72 Monday to 94 that were reported Thursday. The health department had about 90 cases that still needed to be worked from Thursday.

Franklin County’s current incidence rate is 52.4, which is the average daily cases per 100,000 population and is based on the previous seven days.

“That is a number we have not hit since January,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “We urge our community to wear a face covering when out in public and in school settings, wash your hands and disinfect frequently, stay home and telework if feeling ill, and get a vaccine.

“We ask our community to practice humility and kindness as we get through this together.”

The health department has administered a total of 12,983 COVID-19 vaccines. That’s broken down into 4,824 Moderna first doses, 4,721 Moderna second doses, 2,729 Johnson & Johnson, 420 Pfizer first doses, and 289 Pfizer second doses.

