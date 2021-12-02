Booster Vaccine event dec 10

The Franklin County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccine event Friday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for boosters. Registration is required at fchd.org/booster.

The health department is asking those participating, if they are able, to bring items for its Community Health Team — Homeless Care Package project.

Those with booster vaccine appointments from 10-11 a.m. are asked to bring gloves, hats and scarves. Between 11 a.m.-noon, those receiving a booster are asked to bring socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Donation items for participants with a booster scheduled between noon-1 p.m. are soap, wet wipes and travel-size tissues, and water bottles, combs, chapstick and deodorant are the donation items requested of those with an appointment between 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

The health department reported Thursday an additional 69 confirmed cases of COVID since its last report Tuesday morning.

That brings the county’s total number of cases to 7,686 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 164 active cases in the county, an increase of 43 since Tuesday.

