The Franklin County Health Department received 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to administer to the community this week, Director Judy Mattingly said Monday.

She added that it's likely the department will receive a similar amount each week for the foreseeable future.

Johnson & Johnsons is a one-dose vaccine, with a waiting period of two weeks to consider oneself fully vaccinated.

Mattingly said at the joint Frankfort-Franklin County COVID-19 weekly update that her department has largely been using the two-dose Moderna vaccine to this point, and will begin to shift toward mostly using the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The great news to share today is we received 1,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson today,” Mattingly said. "And fingers crossed, we're hoping that we're going to get 1,000 every week moving forward. That is great news for our community. With 1,000 doses coming in every week, we are going to really be able to nip this in the bud and get everyone vaccinated.”

She added that her department has administered nearly 9,500 vaccines since getting a first shipment around Christmas.

Those interested can find information regarding vaccine appointments at https://www.fchd.org/945-2/.

Mattingly said that Franklin County's total case count for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic is at 3,714 cases, with 29 of those active cases — 25 in the general community and four in schools.

A total of 3,629 Franklin Countians have recovered from the virus and 56 have died.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked about the vaccination rate in Franklin County and Frankfort specifically. Mattingly responded that the state was working on a report documenting what percentage of each county’s residents had been vaccinated, but for now the primary metric they have is the number of vaccinations administered in the county regardless of that person’s residence. 

As of Monday, that number was around 38,000.

A report from The Washington Post shows that 15.5% of Franklin County's population has been fully vaccinated so far.

