The Franklin County Health Department confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases Monday and an additional 12 cases Tuesday, bringing the number of cases recorded in October to 173.

Of the 859 total cases, 760 people have recovered. There are 64 active cases in the community and an additional 10 active cases in schools, K-12 and college students and staff.

Deaths in the county from COVID remain at 16.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,786 new COVID cases at his Tuesday press conference for a statewide total of 99,637 since the pandemic began.

The 1,786 cases are the highest number of new cases for a Tuesday.

“We are seeing a very serious escalation of cases in Kentucky,” the governor said. “We expect this week’s cases to exceed last week’s.”

With 18 new deaths reported, there have been 1,428 COVID-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began seven months ago.

There are currently 913 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 233 are in the ICU, and 115 are on ventilators.

The state's testing positivity rate is closing in on 6% at 5.97%.

Beshear also reinforced the new red zone reduction recommendations he explained on Monday. 

Beshear said counties should check their status on Thursday. If they are red, beginning the following Monday they should follow these recommendations for a week: employers should allow employees to work from home when possible; government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually; reduce in-person shopping, order online or pickup curbside as much as possible; order takeout, avoid dining in restaurants or bars; prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines; reschedule, postpone or cancel public events; do not host or attend gatherings of any size; avoid non-essential activities outside your home; and reduce overall activity and contacts; and follow existing guidance.

