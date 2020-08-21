Franklin County Health Department logo.jpg

The Franklin County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in September from 9 a.m.-noon at the Public Health Center located at 851 East-West Connector for all community members.  

Registration for those testing days will open the Friday before the Tuesday events at FCHD.org

