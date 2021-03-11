031221.COVID Map.png

The Franklin County Health Department has opened weekly COVID-19 testing at its clinic building at 100 Glenns Creek Road, across from the Frankfort Cemetery.

Testing will take place on Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., and it will be free.

Those interested in testing need to register at fchd.org/covid19testing for an appointment.

This will be a mixture of testing techniques, and the nurse working the clinic will discuss testing options at the time of the clinic.

The health department reported one new COVID-19 case in the county Thursday, bringing Franklin County’s total to 3,659 since the pandemic began a year ago.

“We have noticed the discrepancy in cases reported on the kycovid19.ky.gov website, and our team is investigating these and reconciling the numbers,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.

The state’s website lists a total of 3,792 COVID cases in Franklin County to date, or roughly 7.5% of the population.

There are 59 active cases in the county. A total of 3,600 residents have recovered from the virus, and 40 have died while infected with COVID-19.

The county remains in the orange zone with an incidence rate of 16.2 for the second straight day. The incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.

The state’s incidence rate map can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

