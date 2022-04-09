The Franklin County Health Department celebrated National Public Health Week, April 4-10. This year’s theme was "Public Health is Where You Are.”

The public health system is broader than just the local health department. It is made up of faith-based organizations, local businesses, banks, coalitions, community members, elected officials and county and city organizations.

In honor of National Public Health Week, FCHD recognized its public health partners for their efforts in not only helping reach vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic but for their continued efforts in improving the health of Frankfort/Franklin County residents.

Annually, FCHD awards a community partner, a youth and an FCHD employee with a Director’s Award.

The 2022 Community Partner Awards went to:

• Frankfort Immigration Assistance Network: When FCHD needed assistance in reaching a targeted vulnerable population, FIAN rose to the occasion with registering people for the COVID-19 vaccine and help with registering those who needed assistance in applying for the free at-home COVID-19 tests.

• First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church: hosted a COVID-19 vaccine mobile event with vaccine education to the most vulnerable populations and assistance with drug prevention in Franklin County.

• South Frankfort Presbyterian Church: hosted a COVID-19 vaccine mobile event with vaccine education to the most vulnerable populations and assistance with drug prevention in Franklin County.

• Expree Credit Union: Expree shared its parking lot with FCHD for two years to ensure there was plenty of parking lot space to test and vaccinate the community.

• Ali Smith: Made keychains to sell so she could raise money to purchase the FCHD staff breakfast. This was a gesture that really uplifted the staff in a positive way.

2022 Youth Awards went to:

Gabby Chagoya, Alyssa Mathers and Lilia Saxena Smithson, who were an essential part of promoting vaccine education among their peers for those ages 12-17.

2022 Franklin County Health Department Directors Award recipient was: Sheila Poe. She is the school health nurse at Elkhorn Middle School and she was FCHD’s go-to guidance coordinator during the COVID-19 pandemic. She read through each updated guidance, and provided feedback and clarity to FCHD and the school systems to ensure consistent messaging and interpretation.

