The Franklin County Health Department reported Monday an additional 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its previous report on Thursday.

The county has now had 7,808 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 223 active COVID cases in the county, an increase of 59 since Monday.

The health department will have a COVID booster vaccine event Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters will all be available. Those interested in receiving a booster must register. Spots are still available, and people can register at fchd.org/booster.

Because of the holidays, there will be no COVID testing at Juniper Hill on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1 and 2. The health department will be closed and no drive-thru testing opportunities will be available on Dec. 23, 24, 30 and 31.

Franklin County ranks seventh in the state among counties with the highest percentage of its population to have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The top five counties are Fayette, 72%; Woodford, 71%; Jefferson, 69%; Campbell, 67%, and Perry, 66%. Boone County has a vaccination rate of 64.46%, and Franklin County stands at 64.05%.

