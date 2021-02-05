012221 COVID vaccine

New COVID-19 cases in the county took a steep drop Friday, with the Franklin County Health Department reporting 13 new confirmed cases.

That’s 20 fewer new cases than the FCHD reported Thursday.

The number of new confirmed COVID cases in the county has dropped each day this week, which started with 45 cases Monday, followed by 44 cases on Tuesday and 37 on Wednesday.

The 13 cases Friday brings the county’s total number of COVID cases to 3,373 since the pandemic began in March.

Franklin County currently has 187 active cases, with 143 of those in the general community, 43 associated with schools and one in a long-term care facility.

The health department has administered 3,677 vaccines since vaccinations began with 2,802 initial doses and 875 second doses.

The state did not release a new incidence rate map on Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription