The Franklin County Health Department on Monday reported 21 additional cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Thursday.
Of those 21 cases, seven are backlogged cases. There are currently 30 active cases of COVID in the county, up from 22 active cases Thursday.
Franklin County has had 4,179 positive cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.
“Franklin County is doing great, but I know we can do better and we are here to help to get residents vaccinated,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “We will be at the Franklin County Fair this week, back to school bashes, Bald Knob next week and anywhere that will invite us to get those shots in arms and reach herd immunity in our community.”
The health department will be at the fair at Lakeview Park today and Thursday from 5-7 p.m. each day.
Franklin County remains second in the state for the percentage of its population to have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
Woodford County leads the state with 66.41% of its population having received at least one dose, and Franklin County is second at 65.32%. Fayette County is third at 63.42%.
“We are grateful, thankful and blessed to serve Franklin County,” Parker said. “Let us help you with the best protection against COVID-19 and the delta variant and get vaccinated. The vaccine is still showing effectiveness in preventing serious illness and hospitalizations from both COVID-19 and the delta variant.”
Those who are choosing to be sick by refusing to vaccinate, should not be taking ICU beds from children who are innocent pawns and contracting the Delta variant through no fault of their own. These people should have to sign a waiver that says they knowingly and willfully are refusing the vaccine, will not come back whining for mercy when they get the Covid and can’t breath.
