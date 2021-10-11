FLU VACCINE CLINIC

The Franklin County Health Department announced on Monday an additional 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Thursday.

Franklin County has had a total of 6,706 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 132 active cases of COVID in Franklin County, 47 fewer than the county had on Thursday.

A COVID vaccine event will take place Saturday at Western Hills. Safety Night, presented by Frankfort Fire and EMS, will be from 4-6 p.m. There will be a raffle for a 50-inch 4K Smart TV, but only those who can show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID or get a COVID vaccine at the event are eligible.

The health department will be offering free drive-thru flu vaccination clinics on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 at its Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

The clinic will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 19.

No registration is required, but those receiving a flu vaccination should bring an insurance card if applicable. For more information, call 502-564-7647.

Free drive-thru COVID testing remains available every day of the week.

Testing is open to anyone in the community from 7-9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Public Health Center. No pre-registration is required.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, testing is available to Franklin County Schools K-12 staff, students and their families from 3-6 p.m. at the Public Health Center. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at FCHD.org/MAKOtest.

An oral swab test for COVID is available to the community on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Juniper Hill and Lakeview Park. No pre-registration is required, but some form of identification is required.

