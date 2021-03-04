COVID-19 cases have increased by four Thursday, according to the Franklin County Health Department.

The county has now had 3,622 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began last March.

There are 51 active cases in the county with 35 in the general community and 16 associated with schools (K-12 and college students and staff). There are no active cases in long-term care facilities.

Deaths remain at 40 for Franklin County residents who had COVID when they passed.

Franklin County remains in the yellow zone on the state's incidence rate map, which can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

The county's incidence rate Thursday was nine. Counties in the yellow zone have average daily cases between 1 and 10 per 100,000 population. The number is based on the previous seven days.

