The Franklin County Health Department reported just two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the close of business Friday.

“That’s one of our lowest case number days in a long while, although we could still receive reports dated today this weekend and next week,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said.

Franklin County has had 3,588 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. There are currently 57 active cases in the county.

The health department reported that as of Friday it had administered 3,647 first (prime) doses of COVID vaccines and 2,464 second (boost) doses.

“As of today all of our K-12 education personnel who opted in have also received their second dose, which is great news and a great stride forward,” Mattingly said. “This is especially a relief with new CDC quarantine guidelines that allow individuals who are more than two weeks but less than 90 days from the date of their second dose to not have to quarantine if a contact to a positive case. 

“We hope and expect this 90-day guideline will be extended as more longitudinal research becomes available, but this 90 days at least covers the remainder of the school year for our K-12 personnel.”

Mattingly said with Gov. Andy Beshear’s statewide announcement about the eligibility of Tier 1C individuals starting Monday, the health department will be adding an interest list (not appointment list) on its website, fchd.org, for Tier 1C individuals next week.

“As we finish Tier 1B individuals we will start to integrate Tier 1C as soon as possible, prioritizing first individuals that are 60-plus years of age in Tier 1C,” Mattingly said. “The reasoning for prioritizing age within Tier 1C is that 91% of those we have lost from this virus have been 60-plus years of age and of course vaccine supply remains limited.”

Vaccines are also available at regional sites, and those interested in receiving a vaccine at a regional site can sign up at kycovid19.ky.gov.

Those eligible for vaccines in Tier 1C are people 60 and older, anyone 18 and older with CDC highest risk COVID19 conditions, and essential workers.

The CDC highest risk COVID19 conditions are cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, weakened immune system from solid organ transplant, obesity, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Franklin County’s number continues to drop on the state’s current incidence rate map at kycovid19.ky.gov.

On Friday, Franklin County’s incidence rate was 11.2, which is the average daily cases per 100,000 population and is based on the previous seven days.

