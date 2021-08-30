How many Franklin County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 can be hard to track down, but the Franklin County Health Department has some numbers.

In response to an email from The State Journal, FCHD said on Friday 11 Franklin County residents were hospitalized, and of that number eight were not vaccinated and three had an unknown vaccination status.

Health department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said since the three with an unknown vaccination status have no data in the Immunization Registry, it is assumed they are unvaccinated.

The health department said Monday one more Franklin County resident had been hospitalized with COVID, and that person was unvaccinated.

Of the 12 residents reported as hospitalized, eight were at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center and four were at other hospitals. 

FCHD announced Monday an increase of 118 new COVID cases since Thursday's report. Franklin County has had 5,157 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 194 active cases of the virus in Franklin County.

"Our team is working as fast as we can to get through cases and the hundreds of phone calls a day," Parker said. "If you call and leave a message, we will get back to you, no need to leave numerous messages.
 
"If you have tested positive, please do not wait to hear from us to isolate. It will be several days before you hear from us. We are prioritizing kids first and then begin working on the oldest cases first and on average we are 4-6 days behind. Please do not call us prior to that asking why you have not been called yet."
 
The health department will be at DaVinci's Pizza, 805 Louisville Road, Sept. 7 from noon-2 p.m. offering all three COVID vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. 
 
Anyone receiving a vaccine that day may receive a savory or sweet treat by showing their Sept. 7, 2021 vaccination card at the following participating locations — B's Bakery, Hoggy's Ice Cream, Memories Events Venue, Community Que BBQ, Main Street Diner and DaVinci's Pizza. Music will be provided by D.J. Sheldon.

FRMC hasn’t said what the total number of patients with COVID is in the hospital’s ICU.

“Frankfort Regional Medical Center has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients in the past few weeks, similar to what other hospitals are seeing in the Central Kentucky area,” hospital spokesman Brad Wands said in response to an email from The State Journal. “This increase causes intensive care units to reach capacity at certain times. On a regular basis, there is a continual flow of patients admitted and discharged from the ICU. When nearing capacity, we make every effort to expand additional step-down and medical bed areas.

“Our hospital leaders are continually monitoring the situation closely and continue to plan by assessing resources and support to help meet the needs of our community. We strongly encourage people in our area to get the vaccine and follow the CDC's recommendations for preventing the spread of the virus.”

In data released by the New York Times for the week ending Aug. 26, FRMC had 26 COVID patients and no available ICU beds. The data did not specify the number of COVID patients in the ICU.

