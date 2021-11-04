110521.COVID graphic.png

The Franklin County Health Department has released information about a COVID-19 booster drive-thru event on Nov. 14 and a COVID initial dose event for children ages 5 and older on Nov. 17.

Both events will take place at the FCHD Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

The booster drive-thru will be Nov. 14 from 1-5 p.m., and only the Moderna booster will be available. Those interested may receive the Moderna booster regardless of the first vaccine they received.

People who received Pfizer or Moderna as their first vaccine are eligible for a booster at least six months after their initial dose if they’re 65 years and older, or 18 years and older and live in long-term case settings, have underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings.

People who received Johnson & Johnson as their first vaccine are eligible to get a booster shot if it’s been at least two months after their initial dose and they’re 18 years and older.

Registration is required, and it will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. People may register for a booster at fchd.org/booster.

The initial dose event for children will be Nov. 17 from 3:30-6:30 p.m., and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. The vaccine will also be available for children ages 12 and older.

Children receiving the vaccine will automatically be scheduled for their boost vaccine at the event on Dec. 8 at the same time as their initial appointment on Nov. 17.

Registration is required and can be done at fchd.org/pfizerpediatric. It will close Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.

The health department announced on Thursday 58 new cases of COVID in Franklin County since its last report on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 7,146 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 152 active cases of COVID in Franklin County, up from 139 on Monday.

The health department provided over 250 COVID boosters to Stewart Home School this week. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription