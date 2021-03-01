As COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall, attention is turning to vaccinations for people in Tier 1C.

“Today is a very important day,” Franklin County Health Department Health Education Coordinator Debbie Bell said during Monday’s weekly coronavirus update by community leaders.

FCHD has added an interest form for those in Tier 1C on its website, fchd.org. Filling out the information lets the health department know if someone is interested in the vaccine and is not an appointment to be vaccinated.

Tier 1C includes people 60 and older, essential workers and those 18 and older with highest-risk COVID-19 conditions according to the CDC.

A list of the risk conditions and essential workers can be found at the state’s website, kycovid19.ky.gov.

“In December, we were reporting 636 cases,” Bell said. “In January we saw our largest case count yet, and that was 1,171 cases in our community. In February, we were only reporting 309. I probably shouldn’t have said it that way, only, because that’s 309 people who could potentially be having complications from this virus, but my point is we are moving in the right direction.”

FCHD reported the county had 10 new confirmed cases since its last report on Friday.

That brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,598 since the county’s first confirmed case of COVID was reported on March 6, 2020.

“We hope we don’t reach another mile marker at 4,000,” Bell said. “We do hope these numbers continue to level themselves off, and we’re able to sit here before you and say we don’t have any active cases in our community.”

The health department reported 40 active cases in the community Monday.

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said the county is taking applications for its small-business grants until noon Wednesday.

Businesses with fewer than 50 employees located in a business other than the owner’s house and in the unincorporated area of the county are eligible for a grant.

Applications are available at the Franklin County Fiscal Court’s website, franklincounty.ky.gov.

Wells reported that 12 businesses received checks for $5,000 last week.

