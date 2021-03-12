031221 COVID cases

The Franklin County Health Department took a moment to thank the community for its support over the past year.

“We have been at this for almost 365 days here in Franklin County and we are grateful to all of those who have been diligent in staying home when they are sick, washing their hands, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated when it is your turn,” said Judy Mattingly, FCHD director.

The health department vaccinated 335 residents on Friday. To date, FCHD has administered a total of 7,871 vaccines — including 4,080 first doses, 3,052 second doses and 739 Johnson & Johnson Janssen doses.

On Friday, the health department announced four new COVID-19 cases. There are 54 active cases in the county.

In the year since the pandemic started, 3,663 residents have been diagnosed with the virus with 3,569 recovered and 40 who have died while positive for COVID-19.

Three Franklin Countians are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The county remains in the orange zone with an incidence rate of 11.8. The incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.

