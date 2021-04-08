Franklin County Health Department logo.jpg

The Franklin County Health Department on Thursday called attention to two vaccination events taking place Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again next Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. 

The department will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose to reach full immunization. Those receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have the most protection from COVID-19 two weeks after getting vaccinated, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Appointments are open to people 18 and older and can be made at www.fchd.org/FCJJ. Appointments are required to get vaccinated and if you need assistance scheduling for either testing or vaccine appointments, FCHD is taking calls at 502-564-7647.

FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker reported just four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, making 3,754 cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began more than a year ago. 

There are 44 active cases in Franklin County, per Parker. Fifty-six people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

