The Franklin County Health Department reported it vaccinated 250 health care professionals and first responders for COVID-19 in four hours Wednesday.
“We want to remind everyone to please be patient and kind as we are working as fast as we can to get through these tiers safely and as comprehensively as possible,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “The tiers we are following are what are recommended from the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices), CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health. We are working to comprehensively cover each tier before moving on to the next tier.
“There is no hard and fast date of when the next tiers will be vaccinated, but we will let the community know as soon as we know any additional information,” she added. “But we urge people to continue to check our social media page, our website fchd.org, and the daily updates with The State Journal and other news media outlets in Franklin County as we will push those community events out in every way possible.”
The health department reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing Franklin County’s total to 2,074 since the pandemic began in March. There are 118 active cases of the virus.
As of Wednesday, 17 Franklin County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 with two were in intensive care units.
FCHD’s next testing event is Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration is required and people can begin registering at fchd.org and clicking on the testing button Friday at 8 a.m.
The FCHD offices are closed to the public on Thursday and Friday. If someone has a COVID emergency they can call 502-564-7647, Ext. 126, and leave a voicemail. That voicemail will be monitored, and someone will return the call as soon as they can.
