The Franklin County Health Department is closing in on 9,500 COVID vaccinations administered.

On Friday the health department vaccinated 508 residents, bringing the total number of vaccinations administered to 9,335. Of that number, 4,529 are first doses, 3,587 are second doses and 1,219 are Johnson & Johnson Janssen single-dose vaccines.

Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday.

There are 30 active coronavirus cases in the county — 25 in the general community and five in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

A total of 3,706 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the virus and 3,620 have recovered. Fifty-six residents have died from COVID-19.

