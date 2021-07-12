The Franklin County Health Department’s next COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be Friday during the Summer Concert Series event on Broadway near the old state Capitol building.
The concert is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Friday. The time for the vaccine clinic hasn’t been released yet.
The health department reported nine new confirmed cases of the virus since its last report on Thursday. That brings the county’s total to 4,145 residents who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
There are currently 17 active cases in the county, an increase of three since Thursday’s report.
FCHD has two other pop-up vaccine events scheduled for July. The health department will be at the Franklin County Fair at Lakeview Park on July 20 and July 22 to administer vaccines from 6-7 p.m. both days.
There will be a three-day event, July 28-30, in the Bald Knob community where staff will be going door to door offering vaccines from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines are also available at the health department’s clinic. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine should call 502-564-7647 to schedule an appointment. People can also call that number to schedule an appointment for COVID testing.
According to the state’s COVID website, Woodford County continues to lead the state in the percentage of its population to receive at least one dose of a COVID vaccine at 65.74%, and Franklin County is second at 64.84%. Fayette County holds down third place at 62.95%.
