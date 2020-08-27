The Franklin County Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon at the Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.
Registration for Tuesday's testing is strongly encouraged and opens Friday at 8 a.m. on the website fchd.org. Look for the blue button.
FCHD reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 451 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 377 have recovered, and there have been 14 deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced at his press conference Thursday that of the state's 775 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23% (130) are people ages 18 and under.
That brings the state total of confirmed cases to 45,978 since the pandemic began. There are currently 573 people hospitalized with 154 in ICU and 88 on ventilators.
With eight new deaths reported Thursday, 910 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
The state's testing positivity rate was under 5% for the second straight day at 4.8%.
In the K-12 Kentucky Schools report, 26 new students were reported with positive test results since Wednesday. Beshear said the report doesn't mean those students are in school but that they're associated with a school district. Many school districts are using virtual instruction.
There were also three new teachers and 22 new schools with positive results for COVID-19 in the K-12 report.
