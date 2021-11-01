110221.COVID graphic.jpg

The Franklin County Health Department will hold a drive-thru event for the COVID-19 Moderna booster on Nov. 14 from 2-5 p.m. at its Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

Registration is required, and the website/link to register for the booster will be released later this week.

The health department clinic is also offering booster vaccines the following days and an appointment is required: Nov. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 12. To schedule an appointment, call 502-564-7647.

People who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are eligible for a booster if they are 65 years or older, or 18 years and older and they live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or work in high-risk settings. A booster should be given at least six months after the second vaccine shot.

Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster if they are 18 years or older and it has been at least two months after getting the vaccine.

A person who has received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine may receive any of the COVID vaccine boosters authorized in the United States.

The health department announced Monday 67 newly confirmed cases of COVID in Franklin County since its last report on Thursday.

The county has had a total of 7,088 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020. There are currently 139 active cases in the county, up from 116 on Thursday.

