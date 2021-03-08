03-09.COVID map.png

COVID-19 numbers are moving in the right direction in Franklin County.

“We’re not out of the woods,” Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly said during Monday’s community update by local leaders.

“We realize fewer people are seeking out testing right now also, so that could play into lower numbers, but we do feel like we’re on a good trajectory.”

The county has had 3,646 cases according to the FCHD report late Monday afternoon. That’s an increase of 15 new confirmed cases since Friday’s report.

The county also has 53 active cases with 36 in the community and 17 associated with schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

Mattingly discussed the equitable distribution of vaccines in the community, saying the pandemic has brought more attention to inequities in health.

“What we are doing with each allocation of vaccine we get is we’re trying to ensure that the demographics of our county match the distribution of the vaccine,” she said.

“For instance Franklin County is 10.6% African-American, 3.6% Hispanic and 2% Asian, and of course there are multi-racial and other ethnicities in there as well. We’re doing our best to reach out to those groups.”

Mattingly said the health department has partnerships with Pastor Leslie Whitlock of First Corinthian Baptist Church and Margaret O’Donnell with the Frankfort Immigrant Alliance Network, who has been assisting the department with translation services to help the Hispanic population get registered.

FCHD has also begun a partnership with Kentucky State University this week to help get Tier 1C essential workers vaccinated.

“If you’re the leader of a group, an organization or faith-based group that has access to persons of color, we would love for you to reach out to us so we can make sure we’re including your populations as well,” Mattingly said.

Those interested are encouraged to call the health department at 502-564-5559 or email Debbie Bell, the FCHD health education director, at debbiey.bell@ky.gov to partner with the health department.

FCHD administered 194 vaccines Monday in partnership with the governor’s office. The rest of the week will be devoted to giving second doses.

“As of this morning, the last 170 Tier 1B, 70-plus and older individuals have received a link to register for their COVID vaccination next week with us,” Mattingly said.

She added the health department is also working with different state organizations to get in touch with homebound residents. Mattingly said there are almost 100 homebound residents, and they will be contacted this week for scheduling a vaccine appointment in the next couple of weeks.

“After this week and next week, we have a lot of 70-plus being scheduled for next week, but as of next week we’ll finally be in that Tier 1C category,” Mattingly said.

Tier 1C is for those 60 years old and older, essential workers and those with pre-existing health conditions. A list of the essential workers and pre-existing conditions that qualify for Tier 1C are located at the state’s website kycovid19.ky.gov.

The health department started giving the one-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johsnon) vaccine this week. In its report late Monday, the department said it would be vaccinating 500-plus people with the Janssen vaccine Wednesday and will be providing close to 300 second doses of the Moderna vaccine on Friday.

Franklin County remains in the orange zone with an incidence rate of 16.2. The county’s current incidence rate is based on average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days. The state’s current incidence rate map can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

