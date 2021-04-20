J&J vaccine update

Nearly 39% of all Franklin Countians have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Data Tracker — a new source being used by the Franklin County Health Department.

“The new data source determines county of residence by matching the county Federal Information Processing Standard State code to the state as submitted in the raw data provided to the CDC,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker told The State Journal Tuesday.

“This is the best, to our knowledge, we can get to county level data of vaccination status,” she said.

The data shows that 38.5% of all county residents (19,653) have been fully vaccinated, including 85% of those 65 and older (7,970) — the most vulnerable population for the coronavirus.

In total, FCHD has administered 11,591 vaccine doses — including 4,759 first doses, 4,477 second doses and 2,355 Johnson & Johnson single doses.

The health department has no vaccination events planned this week because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still paused.

There are 38 active COVID-19 cases in the county — 29 in the general population and nine in schools.

Since the pandemic started the total number of Franklin Countians who have tested positive is 3,823. Of that number, 3,726 have recovered and 59 have died.

