Enjoy a Southern-style dinner and then take a stroll through Wakefield-Scearce Galleries during the second Voices from the Past at the Shelby County Community Theatre. 

Local actors will introduce you to students, faculty and employees of yesteryear, including Mark Scearce.

Voices from the Past II will be on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online at shelbytheatre.org or call 502-633-0222. Tickets are priced at $40 per person and includes  dinner and the tour.

The buffet menu includes salmon croquettes with remoulade sauce, chicken breast with cloves of garlic, beef stroganoff and more.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription