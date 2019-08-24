Enjoy a Southern-style dinner and then take a stroll through Wakefield-Scearce Galleries during the second Voices from the Past at the Shelby County Community Theatre.
Local actors will introduce you to students, faculty and employees of yesteryear, including Mark Scearce.
Voices from the Past II will be on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online at shelbytheatre.org or call 502-633-0222. Tickets are priced at $40 per person and includes dinner and the tour.
The buffet menu includes salmon croquettes with remoulade sauce, chicken breast with cloves of garlic, beef stroganoff and more.