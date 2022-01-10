Editor's note: This story was updated to clarify that the city commission voted to grant a public hearing to Kyle Thompson in regards to alleged misconduct.
A hearing involving Commissioner Kyle Thompson was approved at Monday night’s Frankfort City Commission meeting, where members voted unanimously to grant the commissioner a public hearing which may lead to his possible discipline or removal.
After Thursday’s special-called meeting, which included an executive session discussion concerning the possible discipline or dismissal of a commissioner, the board had not made any decisions regarding any of its members. Though a commissioner’s conduct was being closely examined, no further information was released as to which member’s removal or discipline was up for debate.
Once the commissioners returned from executive session during Monday night’s meeting, however, Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge made a motion based on Thompson’s request to conduct a hearing pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9), which in part states that “no elected officer shall be removed without having been given the right to a full public hearing.”
Per the statute, "any elected officer, in case of misconduct, incapacity, or willful neglect in the performance of the duties of his office, may be removed from office by a unanimous vote of the members of the legislative body exclusive of any member to be removed, who shall not vote in the deliberation of his removal."
The statute also states that if the elected is removed, he or she has the right to appeal the decision to the county circuit court and the appeal will be on the record.
This motion was seconded by Commissioner Leesa Unger and passed with a unanimous vote.
Waldridge also made a motion to approve written charges by the Frankfort Board of Commissioners against Thompson for the hearing and authorized Mayor Layne Wilkerson to sign the charges.
Commissioner Kelly May seconded and the motion passed with a unanimous vote.
Charles Cole, an attorney for Sturgill Turner Barker Moloney PLLC, of Lexington, told the commission that Thompson is being represented by Thomas Clay, who he said was sent a text but did not join after the executive session.
“Mayor, I would offer a suggestion for a motion for the date and time for this hearing that’s been authorized and allow that to be coordinated through your office and office of the city attorney and city clerk along with the counsel that will be involved,” Cole said.
Waldridge made the motion per Cole’s request, which May seconded.
During the vote, which was ultimately unanimous, Unger said she would like to explain her reasoning behind voting “yes.”
“I think it would be in the best interest of the city if Commissioner Thompson would resign and submit a public apology. We’ve already put hiring a police chief on hold. Projects will take a back seat, and taxpayer money will be used to deal with this situation,” she said. “But, I do support the hearing for removal because I think our city deserves better.”
The city was made aware of Thompson’s alleged misconduct on Dec. 19, which has been under review and investigations into the matter since. However, specific details of the charges against the commissioner have been kept to closed door meetings by city leaders.
A date and time for Thompson's hearing have yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
I like the fact that a public hearing has been called for, our governmental bodies ( local and federal) hold enough ' BEHIND CLOSED DOOR MEETINGS' where the fate of the public well being is decided
I don’t know what the charge was, but it seems like a real coincidence that Kyle gets served up now, right before the BOC is to meet regarding the future of KCDC and Bradshaw. Kyle has made no secret of his desire for the City to dissolve its funding for KCDC.
The first thing I thought of when the story broke was Bradshaw was somehow connected to this.
Has he been framed? It is only a hypothesis, but I cannot help but assuming the worst. After all, she did file a false criminal complaint against me, with the assistance of CA Rick Sparks and the Sheriff. Sparks waived his own office’s requirements for her to sign an affidavit, including all of her proof, prior to accepting the complaint. She provided no proof of any kind to Sparks or the FCSO.
Subsequently, Sparks made a personal phone call to the Sheriff asking him to open a case and assign a detective to investigate me! Sparks then threatened me to not attempt to file a criminal complaint against her for knowingly and willfully filing that bogus complaint, a Class A misdemeanor, using the detective’s report as my evidence.
We cannot take anything for granted with Bradshaw’s motley crew.
If this is a public hearing that has been requested by the accused and the rest of the BOC are the judge and jury; why would one of the judge/jury members make a statement, 'wishing he would resign and issue an apology?'. Sounds like one 'fate holder' has already made up their mind.
I wondered the same thing, so this would suggest that the BOC is not the judge and jury, but who is. The statute does not seem to speak to that, but it is an old law that reads very strangely! Ultimately, in light of an appeal, the circuit court may be the final arbiter anyway.
So if vote by city commission to oust Thompson was "unanimous," does that mean that Thompson himself voted for his own ouster?
The member to be removed cannot vote
The vote that was "unanimous" was only about having a public hearing. The statute says that when they vote about ousting him, he does not vote.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.