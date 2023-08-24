A heat advisory has been issued from noon today through 11 p.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, sunny and balmy conditions are expected today with a high of 96. Heat index values could reach 109. Warm temps will stick around tonight with a low of 76.

082423 Weather

