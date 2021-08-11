A heat advisory is in effect for Franklin and surrounding counties from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Thursday. A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-90s for the next two days with heat index values as high as 106.

081121 Weather

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 93 and an overnight low around 74. The heat will stick around Thursday with a high of 95 and a low of 72.

“The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible,” NWS said in a special weather statement.

“Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room. Stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

Those who work or spend time outside are advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes and schedule frequent rest breaks.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” NWS added.

Rain chances ramp on Friday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High temps in the mid-90s is forecast with new rainfall amounts of ¼ to ½ of an inch possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are predicted Friday night with an overnight low 68. New rainfall amounts of ¼ to ½ of an inch are possible.

