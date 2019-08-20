Oppressive heat index values over 100 and hot temperatures will linger through Wednesday for Frankfort and neighboring counties.
Since Saturday, temperatures have consistently hovered in the mid-90s. Monday’s high reached 97. According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, which issued a hazardous weather outlook for south central Indiana and central Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon, we’ll be sweating for at least another day.
The NWS predicts a line of strong to severe storms with frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, damaging winds and strong gusts could push through the area this evening.
Tommy Russell, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director, said an impressive line of storms was approaching the Ohio River from the northwest Tuesday afternoon and was expected to affect the area early this evening.
"Hopefully these storms will lessen in strength as they cross the Ohio River and get to our area," he told The State Journal.
Russell said criteria for severe thunderstorms includes hail in the 1-inch range and wind gusts higher than 58 mph. Dangerous lightning and torrential rain are also possibilities.
"We need to stay weather aware this evening," he added.
Additional rounds of thunderstorms are expected Wednesday through Monday. The slow-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding, the NWS warned.
“Outside of these cooling rains, it will be hot during peak heating Wednesday afternoon. Look for peak heat indices generally around 100,” the hazardous outlook states.
After a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and lows near 70 on Wednesday night, temperatures will become more seasonal with a high near 87 on Thursday with rain expected into Friday.