A combination of heat and humidity is likely to drive heat index values into the upper 90s to low 100s this afternoon and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Louisville forecasts a high of 94 this afternoon and 92 on Wednesday with some relief possible in spots where pop-up thunderstorms occur.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 4 p.m. today and a 40% chance after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Overnight lows around 70 are expected.
Those planning to be outdoors are encouraged to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose clothing and take breaks.
The heat is expected to stick around for the remainder of the work week with a high temperature of 93 and a 40% chance of showers or storms on Thursday and a high of 92 and a 50% chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. on Friday. Overnight lows will hover around 70.
