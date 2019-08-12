The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Franklin and surrounding counties for the upcoming week.
Scattered storms are possible tonight and Tuesday, with lightning and heavy downpours being the main threats, according to NWS predictions.
Tuesday's high temperature will hover near 90 and combine with high humidity levels to drive heat index values as high as 106. A line of storms will form ahead of an advancing cold front, creating locally gusty winds and torrential downpours. South winds from 10-14 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph are possible.
Wednesday’s bus stop forecast for the first day of school for Franklin County Schools students is mostly sunny with a high of 88.
In fact, sunny skies will prevail the rest of the week with temperatures gradually rising into the mid-90s by the weekend.