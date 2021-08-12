Hot and humid conditions will continue Friday until a cold front pushing into the region brings a round of showers and thunderstorms, which may contain torrential rainfall, gusty winds and lightning.

081221 Weather

Mostly sunny skies and a sizzling high temperature of 92 with heat index values as high as 100 are predicted before precipitation chances ramp up in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of roughly ¼ of an inch, except higher amounts in thunderstorms are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Overnight Friday there is a 60% chance of showers and storms with between ¼ and ½ of an inch possible. Low temps will be around 68.

The oppressive heat and humidity of the past few days will be replaced with more seasonable temperatures Saturday with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 62.

Sunday’s forecast calls for more of the same — mostly sunny skies with a high in the lower 80s, falling into the mid-60s overnight.

Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon from Monday through Wednesday, NWS predicts.

