Summer will make its presence known later this week when heat index values could exceed 100.

In its hazardous weather outlook, The National Weather Service in Louisville noted that hot and humid conditions are expected Friday with heat index values possibly above 100 in the afternoon and evening. The forecast calls for sunny and hot conditions with a high of 94 and a 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. and an overnight low of 70.

Hot weather

