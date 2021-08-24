Hot temperatures and humid conditions could push heat index values into the 100s over the next few days.

The National Weather Service in Louisville said the high temperature Tuesday will be close to 93 with heat index values as high as 101. An overnight low of 71 is forecast.

On Wednesday, patchy morning fog will give way to sunny skies and hot conditions with an afternoon high of 96 and heat index values as high as 103.

“Heat index values again will generally range from 100 to 105 at least Wednesday afternoon and possibly Thursday afternoon as well,” NWS said in a special weather statement.

Temps will dip to around 71 Wednesday night with more heat expected Thursday as highs reach the mid-90s. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday.

“Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are forecast each afternoon and evening Thursday through Sunday,” NWS added. “Locally heavy rainfall and lightning are the primary storm hazards.”

NWS said that a cold front approaching the region on Monday may bring more widespread rain activity.

