010423_ElkhornCreekFlood_hb.jpg

Water rushes down Elkhorn Creek at the Forks of Elkhorn Tuesday morning. Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill was expected to crest at 13 feet Tuesday afternoon. Flood stage is 10 feet. The creek is expected to drop below 8 feet by Thursday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Heavy rains that began on Monday caused roads in the western part of Franklin County to flood, forcing Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies to close stretches of several different thoroughfares, according to Ray Kinney, director of the Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management.

"We have had 3.53" of rain in the last 24 hours and most of that has been out towards the west end of the county towards Shelby County," Kinney said. "That created problems south of [KY] 151, Mount Zion [Road], Stockton Road, Flat Creek. We have had a lot of issues out that way."  

PHOTOS: Rising waters — Jan. 3, 2023

+4 
+4 
Benson1.JPG
+4 
+4 
Benson2.JPG
+4 
+4 
Lock4KentuckyAve1.JPG
+4 
+4 
Lock4KentuckyAve2.JPG
+4 
+4 
Lock4KentuckyAve3.JPG

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription