Water rushes down Elkhorn Creek at the Forks of Elkhorn Tuesday morning. Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill was expected to crest at 13 feet Tuesday afternoon. Flood stage is 10 feet. The creek is expected to drop below 8 feet by Thursday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Heavy rains that began on Monday caused roads in the western part of Franklin County to flood, forcing Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies to close stretches of several different thoroughfares, according to Ray Kinney, director of the Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management.
"We have had 3.53" of rain in the last 24 hours and most of that has been out towards the west end of the county towards Shelby County," Kinney said. "That created problems south of [KY] 151, Mount Zion [Road], Stockton Road, Flat Creek. We have had a lot of issues out that way."
Kinney went on to note that Franklin County has put up high water warning signs near flooded sections of the roads and that as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday there had been no reported injuries or property damage.
Elsewhere in the county Kinney stated that his office is keeping an eye on Elkhorn Creek near Peaks Mill and South Benson Creek.
"Right now things on the Kentucky River are good because the river was very low," he said. "The river has already began to grab hold and stop its rise after a sharp rise this morning."
According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, the river hit 13.38 feet at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday before it began to recede.
In addition to giving road updates, Kinney reminded residents about how treacherous standing water can be on roads.
"Turn around, don't drown," Kinney said plainly. "When high water is across the roads, you don't know what the surface is underneath, you don't know what the water pressures are when it goes across. Just be safe, find another route. This water is going to recede. The water coming behind it to our south, the southern part of the state does not look to be as heavy right now. It will move through and it looks like by this afternoon, the water should be clearing and the creeks should recede."
