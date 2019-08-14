A recently departed Franklin County employee has been hired for a new position with the City of Frankfort.
Blair Hecker, former Franklin County solid waste coordinator, will be in a new community development role for the city. Her last day with the county government was Thursday.
Frankfort Human Resources Director Kathy Fields said Hecker will start on Aug. 20 as a project specialist of community engagement.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells announced Hecker’s departure in Friday’s fiscal court meeting. He wished her good luck in her career. She was hired as the solid waste administrator in 2014.
“We wish Blair well and I want to say thank you to her for her great work that she has done for Franklin County, not just this court but the community,” Wells said.
He said the county will be working to fill the position as soon as possible. As of Wednesday, the post is listed as “vacant” on the Solid Waste Management’s website.
In Hecker’s tenure at the county, Solid Waste Management entered a partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery to create a compost pad in 2015. The countyh leased the land for $1, Hecker previously said. After the first year of the installation of the compost pad, Hecker told The State Journal that the project was going “extremely well” and saved the county $6,000 in the first six months of operation.
Hecker has also worked with the city in the past on partnerships between the local governments. In 2017, she helped now-Frankfort Planning and Community Director Eric Cockley and Frankfort Grants Manager Rebecca Hall start the Clean Team, a coalition of residents who picked up litter in the area.
Recently at the county, Hecker introduced an online voucher system instead of a paper voucher for residents to use the Benson Valley Landfill in order to make the program more accessible. The landfill allows citizens to drop off trash at the landfill for free four times a year through the voucher system. At the end of 2018, Hecker presented the idea to Fiscal Court and the court applauded it.